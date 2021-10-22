CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, AL

Weather Forecast For Evergreen

 4 days ago

EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMpIUB00

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Evergreen

(EVERGREEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evergreen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
