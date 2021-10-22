CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cZMpFq000

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Banner Elk, NC
