Banner Elk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
