Tarentum, PA

Friday rain in Tarentum: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(TARENTUM, PA) Friday is set to be rainy in Tarentum, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tarentum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cZMp9ct00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

