Hockley, TX

Hockley Daily Weather Forecast

Hockley (TX) Weather Channel
Hockley (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOCKLEY, TX (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday sun alert in Hockley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOCKLEY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
