Hemphill, TX

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Hemphill (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HEMPHILL, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hemphill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hemphill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cZMp7rR00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

