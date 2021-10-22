CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Friday rain in Hurlock meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(HURLOCK, MD) Friday is set to be rainy in Hurlock, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hurlock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cZMp55z00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

