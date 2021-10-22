CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeley, WV

Ridgeley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cZMp4DG00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

