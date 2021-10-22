Jump on Ingleside’s cloudy forecast today

(INGLESIDE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ingleside Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ingleside:

Friday, October 22 Patchy frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 52 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 54 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.