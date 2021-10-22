CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Summit, NC

Friday rain in Browns Summit: Ideas to make the most of it

 4 days ago

(BROWNS SUMMIT, NC) Friday is set to be rainy in Browns Summit, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Browns Summit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cZMoxz900

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

