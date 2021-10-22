CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, TN

Weather Forecast For Somerville

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMovDh00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Somerville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SOMERVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SOMERVILLE, TN
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Somerville, TN
146
Followers
601
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy