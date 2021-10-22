CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Wixom Weather Forecast

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

WIXOM, MI (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

