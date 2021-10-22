CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, OH

Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Grafton, OH
