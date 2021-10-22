Grafton Daily Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
