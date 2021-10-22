Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



