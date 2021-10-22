CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Brundidge Weather Forecast

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMopvL00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

