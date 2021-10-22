Brundidge Weather Forecast
BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
