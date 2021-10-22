CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse Cave, KY

Cloudy forecast for Horse Cave — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 4 days ago

(HORSE CAVE, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Horse Cave Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Horse Cave:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMooHq00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

