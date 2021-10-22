Cloudy forecast for Morgantown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MORGANTOWN, KY.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Morgantown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgantown:

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



