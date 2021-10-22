CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Prescott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

