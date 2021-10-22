Prescott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.