Belding, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Belding

Belding (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

BELDING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cZMoldf00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

