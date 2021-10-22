Flatwoods Weather Forecast

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.