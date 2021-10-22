CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods Weather Forecast

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMojsD00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Flatwoods — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FLATWOODS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flatwoods, KY
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods, KY
202
Followers
600
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy