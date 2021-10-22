Flatwoods Weather Forecast
FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
