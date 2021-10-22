CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Feria, TX

La Feria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cZMoizU00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

