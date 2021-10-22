La Feria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0