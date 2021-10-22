CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

Weather Forecast For Clarkston

Clarkston (GA) Weather Channel
Clarkston (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

CLARKSTON, GA (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

