Whitmore Lake, MI

Weather Forecast For Whitmore Lake

 4 days ago

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cZMoch800

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wednesday has sun for Whitmore Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitmore Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
