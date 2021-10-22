Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
