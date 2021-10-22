Weather Forecast For Marshall

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.