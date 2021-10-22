CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, IL

Weather Forecast For Marshall

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cZMoUaC00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel

Marshall, IL
121
Followers
597
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy