Reynoldsville, PA

Friday set for rain in Reynoldsville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Reynoldsville (PA) Weather Channel
4 days ago
 4 days ago

(REYNOLDSVILLE, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Reynoldsville Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reynoldsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cZMoPAZ00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

