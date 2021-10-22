Captain Cook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
