Captain Cook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.