Emory Weather Forecast

EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.