Emory Weather Forecast
EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 24
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0