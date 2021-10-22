CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, TX

Emory Weather Forecast

Emory (TX) Weather Channel
Emory (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cZMoB3d00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Emory (TX) Weather Channel

