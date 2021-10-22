ODOT to do other work on I-475 during weekend shutdown for bridge repair

Insufficient detour routes for big trucks is why more than six miles of westbound I-475 will be closed this weekend while an overpass hit by a truck in July is repaired, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

But the state agency will take advantage of westbound I-475 being closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday between the I-75 “Jeep Split” in Toledo and the U.S. 23 junction in Sylvania to perform additional maintenance work while there is no traffic, an ODOT spokesman said.

“There will be more than 40 employees from eight garages across northwest Ohio working on various maintenance activities: crack sealing, highway sweeping, tree cutting, drain cleaning, touching up paint on ramp gore areas and improving reflectors on guardrails and barrier walls, bridge deck patching, and mowing,” said Rebecca Dangelo, the district spokesman in Bowling Green.

The Ruhlin Company of Sharon Center, Ohio holds a $168,701 ODOT contract to straighten bent steel in the Holland-Sylvania bridge’s beams. Ms. Dangelo said ODOT typically seeks reimbursement from a truck operator’s insurance in such situations, but she did not know the status of any claim related to this particular crash.

Westbound I-475 was closed for several hours after the crash and Holland-Sylvania was also closed until a bridge inspection determined it was safe to use.

Inspectors further decided the bridge did not need immediate repair, in contrast to the condition of a later U.S. 23 bridge strike that shut that freeway down entirely north of Dundee, Mich., for 2½ weeks in September.

While westbound I-475 has several exits between I-75 and Holland-Sylvania where traffic could be detoured off during the Holland-Sylvania bridge repair, none of them offers a suitable alternative route for commercial vehicles, ODOT’s Ms. Dangelo said.

The freeway closing may be particularly inconvenient for football fans traveling to the University of Toledo’s home game Saturday against Western Michigan, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

The university suggested several alternative routes to the Glass Bowl.

From northbound I-75, game-goers could exit onto northbound I-475/U.S. 23 in Perrysburg, then head east from the latter’s Dorr Street ramp; exit onto Collingwood Boulevard, then take Collingwood to Dorr and proceed west; or exit at Bancroft Street and go west.

From southbound I-75, game traffic should exit at Detroit Avenue, turn right, and then turn right again at Bancroft to go west.

After the game, motorists destined for U.S. 23 north into Sylvania or Michigan should take Dorr west to reach that freeway.

All eastbound I-475 ramps will remain open during the bridge repair.

ODOT said law-enforcement officers will be stationed at the I-75 exits to westbound I-475 during the shutdown to let emergency vehicles through so they can get to ProMedica Toledo Hospital via the ProMedica Parkway exit.