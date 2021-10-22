CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukwonago, WI

Mukwonago Daily Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

MUKWONAGO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0cZMnx1M00

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

