Mukwonago Daily Weather Forecast
MUKWONAGO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
