Dawson, GA

Weather Forecast For Dawson

Dawson (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

DAWSON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cZMndc400

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

