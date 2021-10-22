CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Princeton

Princeton (NC) Weather Channel
Princeton (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

PRINCETON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cZMncjL00

  • Friday, October 22

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

