Weather Forecast For Princeton
PRINCETON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
