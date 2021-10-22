CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

Delhi Weather Forecast

Delhi (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

DELHI, LA (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

