Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton about his upcoming event at Bridgestone Arena. We spoke to Scott about recently being named the Kiwanis Outstanding Nashvillian of the Year and how the Scott Hamilton & Friends event will honor Michael James Ryan Busbee (known as “busbee”), the Nashville songwriter, producer, who passed away in 2019 from his Glioblastoma diagnosis.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO