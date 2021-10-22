Friday rain in Waterford meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(WATERFORD, CA) Friday is set to be rainy in Waterford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waterford:

Friday, October 22 Rain then rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 24 Heavy Rain High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.