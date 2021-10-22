Owens Cross Roads Weather Forecast

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



