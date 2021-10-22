Owens Cross Roads Weather Forecast
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0