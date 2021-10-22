CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comstock Park, MI

Weather Forecast For Comstock Park

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

COMSTOCK PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cZMn6lS00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel

Comstock Park is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Comstock Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel

Comstock Park (MI) Weather Channel

Comstock Park, MI
76
Followers
591
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy