Union Weather Forecast

UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



