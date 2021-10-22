CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Union Weather Forecast

Union (KY) Weather Channel
Union (KY) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cZMmkpM00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

