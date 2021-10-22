Union Weather Forecast
UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
