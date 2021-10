Some say that the Hitz-Rhodehamel Woods Nature Preserve is one of Brown County’s best-kept secrets. I think those people could be right!. The 512-acre preserve, owned by the Nature Conservancy, is located just a few miles north of Nashville, Indiana off of State Road 135 on Freeman Ridge road. This preserve offers all of the benefits of hiking in Brown county yet without all the crowds. The preserve was established in 1985 with a gift of the first 108 acres donated by Harley and Evaline Rhodehamel.

