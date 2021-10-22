CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hawley

Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

