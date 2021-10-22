CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Friday sun alert in Stony Point — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 4 days ago

(STONY POINT, NY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stony Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cZMmFex00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

