CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Giant 'RIP' Gabby Petito Crop Circle Tribute With Heart Unveiled in Florida

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The memorial was created as a tribute to Petito and the role her story played in helping locate several other missing...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crop Circle#Crops#Carlton Reserve#Facebo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
613K+
Followers
65K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy