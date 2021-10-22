Weather Forecast For Twin City
TWIN CITY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
