CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Roads

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

NEW ROADS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cZMksQg00

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(NEW ROADS, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Roads. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEW ROADS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads, LA
225
Followers
601
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy