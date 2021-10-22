Friday rain in Uhrichsville meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(UHRICHSVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Uhrichsville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Uhrichsville:

Friday, October 22 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers Likely High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.