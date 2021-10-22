Old Fort is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(OLD FORT, NC) A sunny Friday is here for Old Fort, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Fort:

Friday, October 22 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.