Beulaville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEULAVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0