CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rodeo, CA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(RODEO, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rodeo Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rodeo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cZMkiqe00

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 43 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Sports
City
Rodeo, CA
CBS News

What is a "billionaire's tax," and how would it work?

Democrats are considering a new tax on billionaires that would help fund their proposed $3.2 trillion social spending package. Although some critics of the plan say it opens the door to tax hikes on a broader swath of Americans, the proposal would only impact taxpayers with more than $1 billion in assets, or those with incomes of more than $100 million for three consecutive years.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Seize The Day#Nws
The Associated Press

Soler, Braves overcome Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel

Rodeo, CA
62
Followers
603
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy