North Versailles Weather Forecast
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0