Liberty Lake Weather Forecast
LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while rain likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 24
Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Chance of Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0