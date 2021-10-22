CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester

 4 days ago

MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cZMkfCT00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
