Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia
MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, October 24
Heavy Rain
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
