Magalia, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia

 4 days ago

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cZMkeJk00

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

