Jump on Fowlerville’s cloudy forecast today

(FOWLERVILLE, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fowlerville:

Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 50 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 52 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Rain Showers High 51 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



